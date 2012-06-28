Colorado fire: 32,000 evacuated and dozens of houses destroyed as blaze DOUBLES in size

Razed to the ground: Shocking before-and-after images reveal scale of destruction caused by fires sweeping through Colorado

32,000 evacuated from Colorado Springs including Air Force Academy cadets as inferno spread

About 300 homes reportedly destroyed in Waldo Canyon Fire, which has been named the No. 1 priority for emergency crews



Photos of the heartbreaking devastation of the wildfires that have ravaged Colorado in the last several days have revealed piles of rubble where houses once stood before the flames engulfed the region, leaving more than 30,000 people homeless.