A 95-year-old resident of an Illinois nursing home died early Saturday, hours after being shocked with a Taser and bean bag rounds in a confrontation with police.
Authorities said John Warna was a resident at Victory Centre of Park Forest, on the 100 block of South Main Street in the south suburb. He was threatening paramedics and staff with a cane and a metal shoehorn when police arrived at the complex, they said.
Police said they struck him with a Taser and bean bag rounds after he threatened officers with a 12-inch butcher knife.
Warna was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.
A cause of death was not released by Saturday evening.
95 year old nursing home resident dead after confrontation with police - U.S. News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jul 29, 2013 2:47 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment