Orgasmic meditation: Actress Karen Lorre claims to have 11 orgasms a day | Mail Online

The female orgasm is a sensation that many people find complex and perplexing, but one woman claims to have had 11 orgasms in one day using the orgasmic meditation or 'om' method.

Actress Karen Lorre claims orgasmic meditation, or 'Om-ing' enables her to be more sensitive - both physically and emotionally - appreciate men and experience multiple orgasms in a day.

Oming is taught in 'orgasmic meditation centres' called OneTaste by long-time practitioner and founder Nicole Daedone.

She believes that orgasm fundamentally roots the capacity for connection between people, 'hormonally, emotionally and spiritually' and insists that her classes focus on this rather than the goal of achieving orgasm.