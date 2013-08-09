Girl, TEN, spends four days in lockup and may have to register as a sex offender for allegedly raping 4-year-old boy... but her mother says it was just horseplay

A 10-year-old girl from Houston has been arrested and charged with raping a 4-year-old boy, but her mother insists her daughter was just being a kid.
The startling incident took place back in April, but the 10-year-old was not arrested until last week when a juvenile sex crime investigator was assigned to the case.
According to the girl's mother, her elementary-schooler daughter who loves math was charged with raping the toddler in the yard of their south west Houston apartment complex.
