ELEVEN die and up to 15 are wounded in Washington Navy Yard rampage: One gunman is dead but TWO more could still be at large | Mail Online

- At least one gunman opened fire this morning at the Washington Naval Yards in Washington D.C.
- U.S. Navy confirms 12 people dead and at least 12 injured in the mass shooting
- One suspect is dead and identified as a 'former Navy official in his fifties'
- Police and FBI in the capital have said that there could be two other gunmen dressed in military fatigues on the loose
- Search on for a gunman described as being six-foot tall, African-American and brandishing a long gun
- Another suspect described as white and wearing a beret and carrying a handgun