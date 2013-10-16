Michigan father who repeatedly raped his three-year-old daughter while his wife held the child's hand pleads guilty

The father who repeatedly raped his three-year-old daughter while her mom held her hand so it 'wouldn't hurt too much' pleaded guilty yesterday and faces life in prison.

The 28-year-old admitted assaulting the girl while he lived with her and her mother at the Avalon Hotel in Blackman Township, Michigan.

As part of the plea agreement he will testify against his wife, who was arrested in June on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct