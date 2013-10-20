Newsvine

Ancient Goblin Valley rock toppled by Boy Scout leader who recently filed personal injury lawsuit for back injuries from a 2009 car crash

One of the men filmed destroying a 20-million-year-old rock formation in a Utah state park only last month sued another driver claiming his back was severely injured in a 2009 chain-reaction accident.

Seen in the video toppling the rock formation in Goblin Valley State Park, Glenn Taylor is able to force it off it's wobbly perch before high-fiving son Dylan Taylor - all on a back he claims was severely injured.

The footage, which the Taylors and friend Dave Hall posted to their Facebook pages, shows Glenn Taylor and son Dylan enthusiastically celebrating the destruction of the rock formation. The elder Taylor even jokingly flexes his muscles, proud of his achievement.

 

