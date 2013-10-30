A Koch Pipeline Co.-owned pipeline spilled around 400 barrels, or about 17,000 gallons, of crude oil in Central Texas this week, KVUE reported.
A Texas Railroad Commission representative told the station that the spill likely came from a leak in an eight-inch diameter pipeline that delivers crude oil to refineries in Corpus Christi.
Smithville, Texas Oil Spill: Koch Pipeline Leaks Crude Southeast Of Austin
Wed Oct 30, 2013
