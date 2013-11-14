Embattled mayor sorry for oral sex remark

Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is apologizing for saying on live TV that he has “more than enough to eat at home.”

Why? Because he wasn’t talking about food.

The jaw-dropping remarks came Thursday morning while Mayor Ford was defending himself against the latest string of bombshell allegations that make smoking crack look like child’s play. According to a newly unredacted police investigation released Wednesday, Ford’s former staffers suspected him of using cocaine and OxyContin, drinking on the job, cavorting with prostitutes, and making lewd, threatening comments to a female staff member about oral sex.

Ford vehemently denied the allegations and said he would take legal action against three former staffers and a waitress cited in the investigation. But it was his last comment that left Canadian reporters stunned.