Newsvine

rescue dogs62

About Southern California Articles: 83 Seeds: 4899 Comments: 33170 Since: Sep 2008

Ohio couple RETURNS the 9-year-old boy that they adopted when he was only 3-months-old

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by rescue dogs62 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Nov 14, 2013 11:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An Ohio couple have been charged with abandoning their child after they left their adopted son at child services.

Cleveland and Lisa Cox adopted the boy when he was 3-months-old and raised him for the past nine years.

The couple, who also have other children, now face a misdemeanor charge of recklessly abandoning the boy, whose name has not been released, after leaving him at Butler County Children Services last month.

County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Thursday that he doesn't usually seek indictments in misdemeanor cases but views this as an exceptional case.

'When you are the parent and you recklessly abandon a child or children, there are criminal consequences,'

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor