Ohio couple RETURNS the 9-year-old boy that they adopted when he was only 3-months-old

An Ohio couple have been charged with abandoning their child after they left their adopted son at child services.

Cleveland and Lisa Cox adopted the boy when he was 3-months-old and raised him for the past nine years.

The couple, who also have other children, now face a misdemeanor charge of recklessly abandoning the boy, whose name has not been released, after leaving him at Butler County Children Services last month.

County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Thursday that he doesn't usually seek indictments in misdemeanor cases but views this as an exceptional case.

'When you are the parent and you recklessly abandon a child or children, there are criminal consequences,'