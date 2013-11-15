'Stand your ground?' Detroiter shot dead asking for help in white suburb

After getting into a car accident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Renisha McBride, who is black, went to a home for help in a predominately white neighborhood in Dearborn Heights.

Moments later, McBride was shot in the face with a shotgun, left to die on the front porch. The homeowner said the gun went off by accident, and he believed the woman was an intruder.

Now the case is in the hands of police, who are working with the prosecutor’s office.

Clouding the shooting is Michigan’s ”stand your ground” law, which generally states that a person is not required to retreat if he or she feels threatened by someone, regardless of where the person is.