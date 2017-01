An Alabama man will not go to prison despite being convicted of three counts of rape dating back to when his victim was only 14-years-old.

Austin Clem, 25, raped the young girl three times between the ages of 14 and 18-years-old and will spend two years in a reform program and three years on probation instead of being locked up.

Mr Clem will also have to register as a sex offender, but the slap on the wrist outraged many in the courtroom.