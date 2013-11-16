Families Reveal The Gun Tragedies That Cost Them Dearly (VIDEO)

"The last words he said to his friend were, 'I can't believe you shot me.'"

-- Ann Marie Crowell whose son was shot and killed by his friend on Christmas Eve in 1997

"The boys were playing, and as I understand it... trying to figure out if the gun was loaded. And the gun went off while they were trying to figure that out, and my brother was shot in the head and killed right away."

-- Simon Frankel whose brother was shot and killed at 12 years old while vacationing on a ranch in Wyoming in 1973