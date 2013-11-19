Newsvine

Daisy The Puppy Who Believed

By rescue dogs62
Mon Nov 18, 2013 9:08 PM
The triumphant story of a little pup called Daisy who overcame all obstacles. It is a story about strength, friendship and love - but most of all it is a story about believing in ourselves.

Video created by Heidi in ON, Canada

For those who believe that dogs are the gift from God for many of us.....for those who can never understand how someone can mistreat or abuse a pup........for all of you who smile at the smell of a wet dog..............get a tissue.

Mrs. D.  If you read this.....especially you. :)

