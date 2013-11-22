Rush Limbaugh Invokes Rape Analogy To Criticize Filibuster Reform (AUDIO)

Rush Limbaugh invoked a rape analogy on Friday to criticize President Obama's move to support filibuster reform.
On Thursday, Obama expressed his support for Senate Democrats voting to require just 51 votes — as opposed to 60 — approve judicial and executive nominees. Limbaugh compared them to a group of people where the majority decides it is okay to rape women.
"Let's forget the Senate for a minute," Limbaugh began. He told his listeners to imagine a group of 10 people with six men and four women. "The group has a rule that the men cannot rape the women," he said. "The group also has a rule that says any rule that will be changed must require six votes, of the 10, to change the rule."
Fri Nov 22, 2013
