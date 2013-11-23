Florida police stop man 258 times for TRESPASSING at place of work

- Earl Sampson, 28, says he was searched more than 100 times, jailed 56 times and arrested 62 times
- He and his boss, Alex Saleh, are planning to sue the city of Miami Gardens and its police department for racial profiling and illegally stopping and searching citizens
- The shop owner said he has more than two dozen surveillance videos to support his case
- Footage shows Sampson being harassed by police officers while he’s at work, sometimes two to three times a day, by the same officers, without any justified cause