Family who 'left gay waitress offensive note instead of a tip' claim it's a hoax |

Seeded by rescue dogs62
Seeded on Tue Nov 26, 2013 9:23 AM
  • Dayna Morales said she was hurt by how the couple, with two small children, treated her at Gallop Asian Bistro in Bridgewater, New Jersey


  • She sent the receipt to Have A Gay Day and LGBT Facebook Group posted it online, where it garnered hundreds of supportive comments
  • She claims after commenting on her short hair, the mother wrote on the $93.55 check, 'Sorry, I cannot tip because I do not agree with your lifestyle and the way you live your life'


  • But the couple have told NBCNewYork.com that they never wrote a note and DID tip her $18

 

